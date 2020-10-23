China may not recognize British-issued Hong Kong passports

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry says it may not recognize British-issued passports for Hong Kong residents in retaliation for London’s moves to open a path to citizenship for those holding the documents. The ministry spokesperson says Britain had violated its promises and played up the issue of the British National Overseas passports. Britain said in May that it would allow holders of such passports extended stays and the possibility of citizenship, prompting thousands of Hong Kongers to rush to renew or apply for them as Beijing steps up restriction on political expression. Hong Kong reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997 and the sides have increasingly feuded over civil rights in the semi-autonomous territory.