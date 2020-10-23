 Skip to Content

Authorities identify woman killed in Polk County crash

New
3:22 pm Local NewsTop Stories
crash police

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a woman killed in a crash earlier this week.

It happened at 6:03 p.m. on October 21 on Highway 87 just south of County Road I in St. Croix Falls.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Wanda Petersen, 53, of rural St. Croix Falls was south on Highway 87 when it appears she made a hard left turn and went into the ditch. She and her passenger, David Johnson, 60, rolled and hit a tree.

Petersen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was flown from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. His condition is not known.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content