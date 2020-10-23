Authorities identify woman killed in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a woman killed in a crash earlier this week.

It happened at 6:03 p.m. on October 21 on Highway 87 just south of County Road I in St. Croix Falls.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Wanda Petersen, 53, of rural St. Croix Falls was south on Highway 87 when it appears she made a hard left turn and went into the ditch. She and her passenger, David Johnson, 60, rolled and hit a tree.

Petersen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was flown from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. His condition is not known.