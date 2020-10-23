 Skip to Content

Cold, snow, then colder… and it’s only October

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:23 pm Weather Now
State-RPM-PM-Clouds-and-Precip-Futurecast

Highs Friday only managed the mid to upper 30s with plenty of cloud cover and even some light snow that changed to rain. That is well below the average high of 55 for Eau Claire.

Eau Claire only picked up a trace of snow Friday as the above freezing temps melted our snow cover. We're looking at a very cold night tonight with some clearing but clouds return tomorrow so temperatures won't warm much. In fact high temperatures through Tuesday remain below the average low temp for tomorrow of 34.

There will be some warming for the second half of the week, though still looking below average with temps near 40.

Snow chances return Sunday, though the best chances are south of highway 29 and totals won't be too impressive. Expect just a trace to two inches for most, though areas southwest of Eau Claire have a chance to pick up as much as 4 inches.

Colder air follows that system as mentioned before the midweek warm up. The next chance for snow is fairly low around Wednesday and Wednesday night along a warm front that will bring that slightly warmer but still below average air.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Related Articles

Skip to content