Cold, snow, then colder… and it’s only October

Highs Friday only managed the mid to upper 30s with plenty of cloud cover and even some light snow that changed to rain. That is well below the average high of 55 for Eau Claire.

Eau Claire only picked up a trace of snow Friday as the above freezing temps melted our snow cover. We're looking at a very cold night tonight with some clearing but clouds return tomorrow so temperatures won't warm much. In fact high temperatures through Tuesday remain below the average low temp for tomorrow of 34.

There will be some warming for the second half of the week, though still looking below average with temps near 40.

Snow chances return Sunday, though the best chances are south of highway 29 and totals won't be too impressive. Expect just a trace to two inches for most, though areas southwest of Eau Claire have a chance to pick up as much as 4 inches.

Colder air follows that system as mentioned before the midweek warm up. The next chance for snow is fairly low around Wednesday and Wednesday night along a warm front that will bring that slightly warmer but still below average air.