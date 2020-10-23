91st Assembly District candidates debate on voting, race and COVID

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Republican Charlie Walker debated incumbent and Democrat Jodi Emerson as they race for the 91st Assembly District seat. The district covers most of Eau Claire.



During the debate on Wisconsin Public Radio, a constituent asked about election access in jails and for people who have left jail. Emerson said she wants to expand access for non-felons behind bars to vote and to let people on probation vote as well. Walker disagreed and said people needed to earn their right to vote back only after their probation ends. They also spent a lot of time talking about the state response to the pandemic.



Emerson said the Wisconsin's response could have been better if it wasn't for partisan bickering.

"Everything the Governor has tried to do to protect the citizens of the state of Wisconsin has been met basically with Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald taking the Governor to court," she said.

Emerson said she supports Governor Evers' efforts such as the mask mandate. Walker said he would give the Governor a D grade and legislature a C in how they have handled the crisis, saying the legislature should be doing more for unemployment and the economic recovery.

"They basically gave the Governor the tools to do what they need to do, but after that they have kind of been silent watching the Governor try to get through this and you can see it hasn't worked out very well," said Walker.

When asked why they were running to represent the 91st Assembly District, Emerson said she is fighting for the people and Walker said he wants to focus on the economy and creating jobs.

They did agree on at least one issue, when a constituent asked what they would do to work across the aisle in the legislature to bridge racial divides.

Both agreed they need to listen to people of color and how their bills could effect those communities.