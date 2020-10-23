10 Chippewa Co. residents have died from COVID-19, EC County hits another case record

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - On Wednesday, the Chippewa County Public Health Director said she was "extremely saddened" six county residents had died from COVID-19. Since then, another four people have fallen victim to the virus.

According to DHS statistics, 10 people from Chippewa County have died from COVID-19. As of a week ago, that number was just two.

On Friday, 42 new deaths and 183 new hospitalizations were reported across Wisconsin. In addition to those grim numbers, 4,378 new COVID-19 cases were reported; the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic's inception.

Locally, Eau Claire County has 2,941 positive cases, up 91 from Thursday. That is by far the biggest single-day jump in cases in the county. The previous high was 78 in a single day. Twelve Eau Claire County residents have died.

Chippewa County has 1,318 positive cases while Dunn County has 972 positive cases. Find a full list of data here.