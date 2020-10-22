You Ask, We Answer: New Kwik Trip going in old Mobil station

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Today's "You Ask, We Answer" came from Brandon, who said he's noticed the Mobil station at Patton Street and Lexington Boulevard has been fenced in, with the gas pumps removed. He asked, what's the future of the lot?

The old Mobil station will become a Kwik Trip according to a project manager with Kwik Trip. Company officials said construction will begin next week on the building, and the new Kwik Trip is slated to open in April.



Eau Claire Community Development Director Scott Allen said Kwik Trip has applied for a demolition permit for the Mobil station, as well as the storage building behind it.

"Those are the types of things we're excited to see," Allen said. "These different smaller facilities that can really be a part of the neighborhood and provide resources for the neighborhood. We're excited to see what's next."

Allen said the Kwik Trip will likely be a small one because the property is just under an acre in size.

