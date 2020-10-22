‘We’ve waited so long for this’: Victim’s family reacts to major breakthrough in Polk County cold case

Polk County (WQOW) - A six-year-old Polk County cold case finally got cracked after the recent arrest of a Minnesota man, who authorities claim is involved in a double fatal hit and run.

In January 2014, Richard Cobenais and Benjamin Juarez were found dead on a Polk County road.

On Wednesday, more than 6 1/2 years later, 32-year-old Andrew Endres of Randolph, Minnesota was arrested and is charged with two counts of hit and run involving death.

"Emotions are running high right now. It's pretty overwhelming for my family," said Thomas Fowler, stepson of Cobenais.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak said in September, a tipster let authorities know Endres was drunk and driving a truck to visit his parents' cabin near that area.

That tip eventually helped lead to his arrest.

"I think my only words at that moment were holy bleep and are you kidding me?" said Frank Taylor, police chief of the St. Croix Tribal Police Department.

When Cobenais's stepdaughter first heard the news, she said her mind was in a fog.

"I wasn't comprehending everything at one time," said Charity Rogers, one of Cobenais's stepdaughters. "We've waited so long for this and you know, our family has endured lots and lots of problems and issues from that point and it was a huge relief."

Cobenais's family said they can now begin to heal, but want to remind the public to be respectful to every family involved in this case.

"The last thing that we need is hate, anger and negativity directed in this case and someone's political agenda," Fowler siad.

Sheriff Waak said it was a social media video released earlier this year that gave case details, as well as news coverage, that led to the case being broken.

"From the deputies and the tribal officers that responded that night in January to the ones that signed the final reports. It's a team effort and I thank every one of them for their hard work," Sheriff Waak said.

The district attorney said Endres is in custody at the Dakota County Jail in Minnesota and they are working on extraditing him to Wisconsin.

