Vollrath reaches 1,000 kills in Fall Creek win, other regional highlights

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

WIAA volleyball regionals

Division 1

River Falls 3, New Richmond 0

Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0 - Chippewa Falls at River Falls on Saturday

Division 2

Barron 3, Hayward 0

Northwestern 3, Cumberland 0

Somerset 3, Osceola 1

St. Croix Falls 3, Prescott 1

St. Croix Central 3, Altoona 0

Bloomer 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

Mosinee 3, Tomahawk 0

Division 3

Grantsburg 3, Cameron 0

Clear Lake 3, Spring Valley 0

Glenwood City 3, Colfax 0

Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0 - Fall Creek hosts Ladysmith on Saturday (Ladysmith won by forfeit against Regis)

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Auburndale 1

C-FC 3, Blair-Taylor 0

Mondovi 3, Durand 0

Whitehall 3, Eleva-Strum 0

Division 4

Turtle Lake 3, Clayton 0

Prairie Farm 3, Luck 0

*Flambeau vs Northwood will be played Friday

Bruce 3, Birchwood 0

McDonell Central 3, Gilman 0

Cornell 3, Lake Holcombe 1

Immanuel Lutheran 3, Lincoln 0

Independence 3, Alma/Pepin 1

Assumption 3, Greenwood 1

Columbus Catholic 3, Loyal 0

WIAA boys soccer regionals

Division 1

Onalaska 4, Chippewa Falls 1

Division 3

Arcadia 5, McDonell/Regis 0

Coulee Christian 7, St. Croix Central 1

