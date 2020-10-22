Vollrath reaches 1,000 kills in Fall Creek win, other regional highlights

Vollrath reaches 1,000 kills in Fall Creek win, other regional highlightsUpdated
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
WIAA volleyball regionals
Division 1
River Falls 3, New Richmond 0
Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0 - Chippewa Falls at River Falls on Saturday
Division 2
Barron 3, Hayward 0
Northwestern 3, Cumberland 0
Somerset 3, Osceola 1
St. Croix Falls 3, Prescott 1
St. Croix Central 3, Altoona 0
Bloomer 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Mosinee 3, Tomahawk 0
Division 3
Grantsburg 3, Cameron 0
Clear Lake 3, Spring Valley 0
Glenwood City 3, Colfax 0
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0 - Fall Creek hosts Ladysmith on Saturday (Ladysmith won by forfeit against Regis)
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Auburndale 1
C-FC 3, Blair-Taylor 0
Mondovi 3, Durand 0
Whitehall 3, Eleva-Strum 0
Division 4
Turtle Lake 3, Clayton 0
Prairie Farm 3, Luck 0
*Flambeau vs Northwood will be played Friday
Bruce 3, Birchwood 0
McDonell Central 3, Gilman 0
Cornell 3, Lake Holcombe 1
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Lincoln 0
Independence 3, Alma/Pepin 1
Assumption 3, Greenwood 1
Columbus Catholic 3, Loyal 0
WIAA boys soccer regionals
Division 1
Onalaska 4, Chippewa Falls 1
Division 3
Arcadia 5, McDonell/Regis 0
Coulee Christian 7, St. Croix Central 1