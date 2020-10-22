Tree lights installed downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The South Barstow Business Improvement District has come up with a way to brighten your day by installing decorative tree lights all across downtown Eau Claire.

After nearly five years of planning and installing the necessary electrical equipment, the business improvement district has now lit up the town; wrapping nearly 30 trees in bright, white Christmas lights.

The whole project cost nearly $40,000

In light of everything going on, improvement district officials say now is the perfect time to spread a little sunshine to the Eau Claire community

"Something as small as lighting the trees helps people connect to their community and to their downtown. So, to know that other people are enjoying this and feel like, even though right now we can't be spending as much time as freely as we want socializing, we know that this is going to be a bright point for some people," said Erin Klaus with the South Barstow Business Improvement District.

The trees will be shinning from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day on South Barstow Street.

The business improvement district hopes to add more lights in the future.