Transcripts: Epstein’s ex-girlfriend combative and defensive

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released transcripts show financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls. A federal judge in Manhattan had ordered the release of the transcripts of depositions of Ghislaine Maxwell. The interviews were for a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell by an Epstein victim several years ago. The judge rejected arguments from Maxwell’s lawyers that the interviews would jeopardize a fair criminal trial for her next July. Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she procured three underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. She pleaded not guilty.