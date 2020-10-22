 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:31 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Foley, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Albert Lea def. Austin, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 15-8

Andover def. Osseo, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-22, 25-11

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Holdingford, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Chanhassen, 25-9, 22-25, 25-8, 25-18

Benson def. Montevideo, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Blaine def. Park Center, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15

Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 20-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Wabasso, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7

Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Byron def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 14-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

Canby def. Renville County West, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 28-26, 25-19, 25-18

Champlin Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16

Chisholm def. Virginia, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-7

Coon Rapids def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21

DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20

Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 26-24, 25-14

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-6, 25-8, 25-15

Ely def. Cherry, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24

Fosston def. Ada-Borup, 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18

Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Hermantown def. Grand Rapids, 25-16, 8-25, 27-25, 25-19

Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23

Kasson-Mantorville def. Lake City, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

Kimball def. Royalton, 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18

Lake of the Woods def. International Falls, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-11, 25-10, 22-25, 25-7

Legacy Christian def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-17, 25-17, 25-11

Luverne def. Worthington, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12

Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12

Mayer-Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16

Medford def. Hayfield, 25-19, 20-25, 31-33, 25-19, 15-10

Mesabi East def. North Woods, 25-12, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis North, 25-4, 25-5, 25-16

Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Washburn, 14-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-12

Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-16, 25-6, 25-11

Murray County Central def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 21-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-18, 15-7

New Life Academy def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-11, 25-9

New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19-25, 25-12, 25-6, 25-21

New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 25-6, 25-19, 25-22

Redwood Valley def. Pipestone, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 16-25, 15-8

Rosemount def. Farmington, 26-24, 25-14, 25-19

Rush City def. East Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Sibley East, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

St. Clair def. Mankato Loyola, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-2, 25-9, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17, 0-0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11

Willmar def. Bemidji, 25-15, 25-11, 25-21

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-12, 25-8, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

