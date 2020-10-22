Teen killed, another injured in Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A 16-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Chippewa County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 11:48 a.m. on 30th Avenue in the town of Lafayette.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, the driver Benjamin Podolak, 18, was east on 30th Avenue when he left the road and hit a tree.

Podolak was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

His 16-year-old passenger was airlifted to Mayo in Eau Claire where they later died.