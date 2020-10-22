Snow chances continue, though not as widespread

We saw all different types of precipitation today, especially in the late morning when snow, sleet, rain, and even a little freezing rain fell. That didn't only cause slippery spots, but also low visibility in addition to the yellow-orange hue to the sky caused by several layers of raindrops, ice crystals, and smoke particles from wildfires out west in the air.

There is still multiple seasons going on, with snow to the northwest and thunderstorms to the southeast. This system will continue east this evening, with chances for some mix or snow showers moving through.

A trace to an inch is possible tonight and another trace to an inch is possible tomorrow as scattered snow or mix showers continue before tapering off tomorrow afternoon. Not everyone will see accumulations due to the scattered nature of those showers, but a few spots might be able to add another inch or two, mainly east of Eau Claire but even there it's only a chance.

Colder air follows as tomorrow's temps stay fairly steady in the mid to upper 30s most of the day followed by lows near or possibly below 20 tomorrow night. Another system moves through Sunday, bringing the chance for light snow and more minor accumulations before even colder air arrives early next week.

Monday's high might not even get to 30 and lows will be in the teens through mid week when a couple of slight chances for snow and/or mix arrive.