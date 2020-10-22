Small municipalities seeing high early voting numbers

Town of Lafayette (WQOW)- While larger cities deal with long lines and thousands of absentee ballots to be counted, smaller towns in the Chippewa Valley are also seeing an influx of early voters, but through a much steadier process.

Smaller municipalities like the Village of Lake Hallie and the Town of Lafayette say they've seen a higher than usual count of early voters. Lake Hallie officials say roughly 1,700 early votes have already been cast, while the Town of Lafayette says nearly half of all registered voters in the town have already cast their ballot.

One first-time voter says he was in and out of the polls in five minutes, much quicker than he anticipated.

"It was a little bit different than what I was expecting, but for the most part it was alright," said Luca Veneziano, first-time voter. "I'd definitely want to do this again."

Another voter says her voting experience this year was stress-free compared to past elections, where she voted in large cities and struggled to make time to cast her ballot.

"In the past, I would ask "can I get there on my lunch break? Can I get there after work? Will the lines be too long? Will I not get there in time and the polls be shut down while I'm waiting in line?" said Amanda Veneziano, a voter in the Town of Lafayette. "To be able to just come and do it early and not have to worry about if my vote is going to count or not took all of the stress out of it."

Several municipalities say they expect the number of early voters to remain steady until the polls close on October 30, and staffing of poll workers has not been an issue.