Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said. That makes it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Santa also won’t be making in-person visits this year at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. Macy’s said it will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games and get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop.