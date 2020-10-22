 Skip to Content

Sandra Oh celebrates Asian culture in film ‘Over the Moon’

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandra Oh’s role in the new animated feature “Over the Moon” may not be her largest but it has deep meaning. Oh – a Golden Globe winning actor– says she was drawn to the role because the heroine is a smart, intrepid female in a complex family situation, in a story that celebrates Asian culture.  Oh also wanted to be a part of the last project by screenwriter Audrey Wells, who died before “ Over the Moon” was completed. Voiced by an all Asian cast, including Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, and newcomer Cathy Ang, the musical will stream on Netflix Friday. 

