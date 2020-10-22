Regis chooses not to play at state tennis meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regis High School has chosen not to participate in this weekend's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tennis team championships, Ramblers Athletic Director Jonathon Jarocki said Thursday.

The Ramblers were the #3 seed in the Division 2 field, and would have faced #2 Xavier at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the state semifinals.

Jarocki said the decision not to participate was based on safety.

Regis forfeited its playoff volleyball match Thursday vs Ladysmith due to health considerations.

The Ramblers also announced Friday's football game against Osseo-Fairchild will now be played at Regis High School with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff.