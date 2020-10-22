Rain, sleet, snow and… thunder? A messy Thursday ahead

It's still cold, there's still snow on the ground and yes, it's still only October. Now, mother nature wants make all 4 seasons collide and she chose the Chippewa Valley as her focal point.

Temperatures start in the low 30's to upper 20's again Thursday. Wind chills are in the 20's and much like Wednesday, they won't move very far into the 30's through the afternoon. An overcast sky and breezy winds at 10 to 20 mph are on tap for today with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

The real fun comes trying to figure out what our precipitation is going to do Thursday. Heavy snow has been falling in north-central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin since late Wednesday night. To our south, thunderstorms are bringing heavy rain to northern Illinois.

Between 9 am and noon we'll see a concoction of rain, sleet and snow as these two features collide. A wintry mix will being centered over I-94 during that time. North of that line will see snow for most of this event. South of that line might see a few thunderstorms in the mix through the evening.

As we get into the mid-afternoon, everyone south of Highway 8 will see mostly rain. While north of that line will hold onto snow showers. Roadways should stay safe with temperatures above freezing.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be north along Highway 8 where 1 to 2 inches may land. For the rest of us, less than 1'' to hardly any snow at all will turn to 1/2'' to 1'' of rainfall through Friday morning. Some locations in thunderstorms could see more than 2'' of rain.

Rain will taper off slowly overnight, but by Friday morning flurries will continue even through the afternoon. No additional accumulation is expected. It'll stay cold into this weekend and more snow comes Sunday.