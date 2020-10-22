Police, parents seek help a month after deadly mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police investigating a mass shooting at a crowded house party in Rochester, New York, that killed two teenagers and wounded 14 others have joined with grieving parents to plead for witnesses to come forward. On Thursday, they also announced a $10,000 reward. Three or four people opened fire just after midnight on Sept. 19, killing Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, who were both 19. More than a month into the investigation, Rochester police officials say some people have cooperated with them and that they have several people of interest. But they’re not prepared to make an arrest.