Officials: ‘Minimal’ risk Venezuela oil tanker will sink

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Officials in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad & Tobago say a damaged Venezuelan oil tanker in shared waters no longer poses a risk of spilling. Trinidad’s energy minister said Thursday that a team of experts inspected the FSO Nabarima, allaying previous fears it was on the brink of creating a massive oil spill. International outcry arose from recent images showing the Venezuelan oil tanker precariously leaning, with reports that it had taken on water. Officials in Trinidad say inspectors found the vessel upright and without flooding. They have asked Venezuelan to let them do another visit in a month.