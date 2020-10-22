Minnesota tops 2,300 COVID-19 deaths as coronavirus surges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported more than 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths. The updated numbers Thursday bring the state’s totals to more than 128,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and put the state over 2,300 deaths. According to data from The COVID Tracking Project, Minnesota’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate has continued to climb over the past two weeks. Neighboring states continue to outpace Minnesota in case growth, with Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota among the top states in new cases per capita over the past two weeks.