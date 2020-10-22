Man charged with 2 counts of hit and run resulting in death in Polk Co. cold case

(WQOW) - It was 6 1/2 years ago two people were found dead on a Polk County roadway and now for the first time a man is facing charges in the case.

Andrew Endres, 32, is charged with two counts of hit and run involving death.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Polk County Court:

On January 11, 2014, someone called 911 saying two people had been bit by a vehicle in Polk County. Authorities learned two people had been fighting in the road when they were hit.

Authorities showed up and found Richard Cobenais and Benjamin Juarez dead.

They also found pieces from a truck in the road.

Fast forward to September 28, 2020, an investigator with the Polk County Sheriff's Office took a call from someone who said his estranged wife was intoxicated one night and told him the details of what had happened back in 2014. The woman said her friend Andrew Endres was drunk when he hit and killed the two people.

Investigators followed that lead and found Endres previously owned a black truck that matched the parts found in the road back in 2014.

Authorities interviewed the person who reported the incident on September 28. He said he was told Endres was having a party at his parent's cabin by Luck. The person said Endres ran out of beer and was headed to town when the incident happened.

On October 14, investigators spoke to Endres at his workplace in Hampton, Minnesota. Endres told them he didn't know where Polk County was but did say his parents had a cabin near Luck.

He confirmed he used to have a black Ford truck but said he didn't know of it ever being in an accident.

When asked if he had ever heard of an incident in Polk County where two people were hit and killed, investigators say Endres replied he knew what they were trying to get at.

Endres went on to tell investigators he was not in the area and that he always works on Saturdays.

Investigators told Endres his phone records show he was in the Luck area the weekend of the incident. They say Endres ended his talk with them by saying he had to get back to work.

The following day, investigators asked Endres if he wanted to talk about the incident more and he started to cry.

Investigators also interviewed a person who claimed to be in the truck with Endres that day in 2014.

The witness said everyone was drinking and playing cards when he and Endres left the cabin.

The witness said after driving 5-10 minutes he saw a car parked perpendicular to the road and saw two people fighting in the road. He said then the truck hit both people.

He went on to say Endres slammed on the brakes and ran back to where the people were in the road. He said Endres then got back into the truck and left.

The witness said Endres took a different route back to the cabin and parked the truck in the garage and cleaned the truck off with bleach.

He finished his interview with authorities by saying he and Endres had not talked about the incident for several years because it brought back bad memories and feelings.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Endres.

If convicted he could spend 50 years in prison.