Liberal legal group formed ahead of election in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new legal group has been created just days before the election by Wisconsin attorneys who have represented Democrats and others opposed to Republicans on issues ranging from redistricting to the lame-duck legislative session. Law Forward said Thursday that its focus will be defending Wisconsin’s “progressive traditions” and fighting voter suppression in the election. The group could counterbalance the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a law firm that has brought many high profile legal challenges to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration, including a fight to overturn the statewide mask ordinance.