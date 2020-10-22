Illinois governor orders police patrols amid COVID spikes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor says sanctions are in store for bars and restaurants that disregard serving restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that the state faces a COVID-19 surge that could surpass the bleak early days of the pandemic last spring. The 4,942 new COVID-19 cases set another record Thursday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered that beginning Friday, non-essential businesses will have to close by 10 p.m. and residents are asked to limit gatherings to six people. The city also ordered some bars to stop indoor service.