Health department encourages exploring region safely

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - It was announced Wednesday that Visit Eau Claire is receiving a tourism grant of $500,000 to promote safe tourism in the region.

While this may seem contradictory to health officials advising to not travel during the pandemic, Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said people can still enjoy the community safely.

Giese said the health department has a good partnership with Visit Eau Claire and they have been a key to the region's economic recovery. She hopes they encourage people to visit the area in a way that is safe, such as exploring what the outdoors have to offer.

"I equally have been seeing people out and about and I encourage all of you across Eau Claire to get out in our parks to get out in our businesses and to really show our community partners that we can, even if we're not traveling long distances, travel in Eau Claire," she said.

Geise also said we are not in a lockdown and should support local businesses safely by wearing a mask and social distancing.