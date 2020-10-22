Hariri to return to head Lebanon’s Cabinet with slim support

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has began crucial consultations with lawmakers to name a new prime minister who is expected to lead the country out of dire political and economic crises. Thursday’s talks are widely expected to bring back an old name, former premier Saad Hariri, who has emerged once again as the strongest candidate for the post. Hariri is likely to secure only slim support among members of parliament, amid sharp divisions over the shape of the Cabinet he’s expected to form. Hariri resigned from the post a year ago amid nationwide protests by a public angered by widespread corruption, mismanagement of resources and a flunking economy.