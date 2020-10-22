Free flu shot clinic in Augusta Saturday, another in EC next month

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - There will be free flu shots available for kids (6 months to 18 years old) at the Augusta Senior Center this Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.



On November 7, there will be another free flu shot clinic in Eau Claire. That one will take place at the YMCA Indoor Sports Center in the soccer parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You do not need insurance to have your child vaccinated at these clinics



