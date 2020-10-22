Family: Man fatally shot by police wasn’t extremist

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Duncan Socrates Lemp became a martyr for an anti-government movement after a police officer shot and killed the 21-year-old man during a pre-dawn raid on his family’s Maryland home in March. The shooting has galvanized a loose network of gun-toting extremists promoting the “boogaloo,” a slang term for a second civil war or collapse of civilization. A social media hashtag campaign invoking Lemp’s name has been a mixed blessing for his parents. While they are grateful for the support, Lemp’s parents told The Associated Press that their son wasn’t an extremist and couldn’t have posed a threat to the tactical unit officers who stormed their home.