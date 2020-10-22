Crossroad with Cousins? Reeling Vikings have some QB trouble

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have entered their bye week after a concerning performance by quarterback Kirk Cousins. He threw three interceptions in the first half of a 40-23 loss to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons. Cousins was picked off only six times in 2019. He now has a league-high 10 interceptions just six games into the season. Cousins was given a $66 million contract extension earlier this year, but the Vikings will have another decision to make in the offseason. His 2022 salary will be fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the next league year.