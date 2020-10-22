Bird flu fears: Dutch farms ordered to keep poultry indoors

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is ordering poultry farms to keep their birds indoors after six wild swans were found recently dead and tests on two of the birds came back positive for a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu. Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten said Thursday the order comes into force at midnight. She says experts believe the disease likely was brought to the Netherlands by birds migrating from Russia and Kazakhstan because the same strain circulated there over the summer. The order to keep birds indoors on farms is intended to prevent the infection spreading from wild birds to farmed animals.