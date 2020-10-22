Bank robber flees with loads of cash in ex-Soviet Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia are looking for a man who held over 40 people hostage at a bank for hours before releasing them and escaping with the money given to him by authorities. The assailant took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia on Wednesday, demanding $500,000 in cash. After authorities provided him with an undisclosed amount of money and a car, the assailant freed most of the hostages and drove away with three remaining captives. The man freed them overnight in a forested area and disappeared. Speaking during Thursday’s government meeting, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia urged police to quickly track the assailant down.