Authorities identify woman killed in Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a woman killed in a crash in Wheeler earlier in the week.

The crash happened on Highway 25 south of 550th Street on October 20 at 2:06 p.m.

Authorities in Dunn County say Zekia Hodgson, 27, was south on Highway 25 when she lost control, crossed the center line and crashed into a Ford truck.

Responding units found Hodgson unresponsive and trapped in her vehicle. She was pulled from the car but was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, road conditions, conditions of the woman's tires and her speed were factors in the crash.

