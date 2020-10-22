Arrowhead, Colby, West Salem will host state XC meets

(WQOW) - The prep cross country season in Wisconsin has its finish line.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday the three host sites for this year's state championships, which were moved from Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrowhead High School will host the Division 1 races, Colby High School will host the Division 2 races, and Maple Grove Venues outside of West Salem will host the Division 3 races.

All three state championships will be held on Saturday, October 31.