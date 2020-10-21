XC: Menomonie boys, Hudson girls earn sub sectional titles

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - A herd of fast Mustangs thundered through the snow to a sub sectional title Wednesday.

Menomonie High School's boys cross country team stayed unbeaten and advanced to sectionals with a first place finish at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Rice Lake sub sectional meet.

The Mustangs scored 50 points to edge New Richmond High School (73) and Hudson High School (75).

Menomonie's girls cross country team finished second, just one point behind Hudson, as both teams advanced to Saturday's sectional meet in Chippewa Falls.

River Falls' Grant Magnuson (17:21) had the top time in the boys competition, which was ran in two flights.

Hudson's Haley Loewe (20:22) had the top time in the girls competition.

