Wisconsin records record-high virus deaths with 48

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has recorded its highest one-day total of new coronavirus deaths. Also Wednesday, the first patient was admitted to a field hospital near Milwaukee that opened last week to help hospitals coping with an influx of patients. The surge that began in early September showed no signs of slowing with 48 new deaths reported Wednesday and a whopping 43% of those tested coming back as positive. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services say there have been 1,681 deaths to date from the coronavirus pandemic while nearly 183,000 people have tested positive.