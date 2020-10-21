What to do if you crash on snowy roadways

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you happen to lose control of your vehicle on the slippery roadways, what should you do to make sure you get home safely?

Wisconsin State Patrol says if you slide off the road, stay in your vehicle and call 911 right away. If the car is in an unsafe area, like blocking a lane of traffic, get out of the car safely to avoid further injury.

State troopers or police will respond and request assistance from a tow truck or ambulance if necessary. However, sometimes during treacherous conditions, officials will wait until the weather clears up to pull the cars out of the snow.

"Sometimes the decision is made to leave the cars overnight because the conditions are so bad at the time, it's just not safe to tow them out while that winter weather event is going on," said Sgt. Dean Haigh of Wisconsin State Patrol. "It's not safe for the tow truck drivers or anybody else being alongside the road at that time with hazardous roadways."

State Patrol is advising all motorists to give space to law enforcement and tow truck assisting drivers on the roadways, especially in snowy conditions.

Officials say trying to get out of a ditch on your own can further damage the vehicle, and potentially cause injury and state troopers or tow truck drivers will take you to a safe location if you can't get the car out.