Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 21, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (3) (2-0) 48 1 2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 47 2 3. Prior Lake (2-0) 40 3 4. Woodbury (2-0) 33 5 5. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 32 T6 6. Champlin Park (2-0) 22 8 7. Maple Grove (2-0) 20 9 8. East Ridge (2-0) 18 T10 9. Farmington (2-0) 10 T10 10. Lakeville North (1-1) 3 4

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1, Osseo 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Chaska (6) (2-0) 60 1 2. St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 51 2 3. Owatonna (2-0) 45 4 4. Rogers (2-0) 44 3 5. Moorhead (2-0) 34 6 6. Mankato West (2-0) 30 5 7. Andover (2-0) 28 7 8. Mahtomedi (2-0) 13 NR 9. Chanhassen (1-0) 11 9 10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-1) 5 10

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 3, Tartan 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Monticello 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Hutchinson (7) (2-0) 70 1 2. Marshall (2-0) 61 2 3. Fridley (2-0) 52 3 4. Orono (2-0) 41 T6 5. Rocori (2-0) 38 5 (tie) Becker (1-0) 38 4 7. Detroit Lakes (2-0) 28 T6 8. Byron (2-0) 25 T8 9. Willmar (2-0) 14 10 10. Jordan (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Simley 7, Grand Rapids 2, South St. Paul 1.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Annandale (5) (2-0) 70 2 2. Rochester Lourdes (1) (2-0) 66 T3 3. Cannon Falls (3-0) 65 T3 4. Albany (2-0) 52 5 5. Dassel-Cokato (2-0) 47 T6 6. Waseca (2) (1-1) 41 1 7. Pierz (2-0) 36 T6 8. Stewartville (1-0) 17 T8 9. Rockford (2-0) 10 NR (tie) Mora (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Aitkin 7, New London-Spicer 6, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Litchfield 4, Luverne 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Plainview/Elgin-Millville 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Caledonia (5) (1-0) 68 1 2. Minneapolis North (2) (2-0) 65 2 3. Redwood Valley (2-0) 49 3 4. Blue Earth Area (2-0) 45 4 5. Moose Lake Willow River (2-0) 41 5 6. Barnesville (2-0) 34 T7 7. West Central Ashby (3-0) 27 6 8. Chatfield (2-0) 22 10 9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (2-0) 20 9 10. Paynesville (2-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 2, Crosby-Ironton 1.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0) 57 1 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (1) (2-0) 53 2 3. Minneota (2-0) 51 3 4. Dawson-Boyd (2-0) 43 4 5. Mayer Lutheran (2-0) 34 T5 6. Browerville (2-0) 26 T5 7. Wabasso (2-0) 22 T8 8. Underwood (2-0) 19 7 9. Hinckley-Finlayson (2-0) 7 NR 10. BOLD (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 4, Breckenridge 3, New Ulm Cathedral 2, Randolph 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (2-0) 46 1 2. Stephen-Argyle (1) (2-0) 40 5 3. Win-E-Mac (2-0) 38 T3 4. Grand Meadow (1) (2-0) 37 6 5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 28 2 6. Cromwell (2-0) 25 T7 7. Mountain Lake Area (1-1) 13 NR 8. South Ridge (2-0) 10 T7 9. Southland (2-0) 7 NR 10. Verndale (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Ogilvie 4, Renville County West 3, Hancock 3, Cherry 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, North Central 3, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 1, NCE-UH 1.