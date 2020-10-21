 Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:08 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Eagan def. Eastview, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22

Farmington def. Apple Valley, 25-22, 25-12, 25-8

Henry Sibley def. South St. Paul, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13

Hutchinson def. New Prague, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14

Litchfield def. Rockford, 25-19, 25-14, 27-29, 25-20

Little Falls def. Mora, 25-19, 25-12, 13-25, 25-20

St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-10, 25-9, 25-15

St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Washington, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Underwood def. West Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19

Visitation def. Richfield, 24-26, 25-7, 25-17, 25-27, 15-12

Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

