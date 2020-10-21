Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Eagan def. Eastview, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22
Farmington def. Apple Valley, 25-22, 25-12, 25-8
Henry Sibley def. South St. Paul, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13
Hutchinson def. New Prague, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14
Litchfield def. Rockford, 25-19, 25-14, 27-29, 25-20
Little Falls def. Mora, 25-19, 25-12, 13-25, 25-20
St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-10, 25-9, 25-15
St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Washington, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18
Underwood def. West Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19
Visitation def. Richfield, 24-26, 25-7, 25-17, 25-27, 15-12
Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/