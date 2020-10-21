Wednesday is the last day for Eau Claire’s city manager

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After more than three decades in public service, Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters is retiring on Wednesday.

Peters has been managing the city for over four years now but has spent 30 years in local government.

He was originally set to retire in May but the pandemic put those plans on hold.

On Wednesday, city engineer Dave Solberg takes over as interim city manager. He has been engineer since 2013.

The Eau Claire City Council hopes to hire a permanent replacement at the start of the new year.