Visit Eau Claire receives $500,000 tourism grant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry especially hard, but Visit Eau Claire is getting a $500,000 boost from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to help provide relief and keep operations going.

Visit Eau Claire gets funding through hotel/motel room taxes collected by the city, which it then uses to help promote local events and businesses.

Executive Director Benny Anderson said lodging taxes in the city are down 45% through August 1 of this year. He said the funds provided by the grant will help the organization continue to support locals in the tourism industry, which he calls one of the backbones of our local economy.

"This year, we've really pushed the outdoors and the trails, and restaurants with takeout," said Anderson. "[We've been] reminding people what's in their backyard, and why coming to the Chippewa Valley is a great experience for all types of guests."

According to state officials, tourism in Eau Claire County brought in nearly $260 million last year, supporting more than 4,500 jobs.



The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce also received more than $82,000 through the same grant.