VB: Eleva-Strum, Lincoln earn playoff wins

WQOW - Wednesday's local scores

WIAA volleyball regional playoffs

Division 1

Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 0 - Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls on Thursday

New Richmond 3, Hudson 1 - New Richmond at River Falls on Thursday

Division 2

Prescott 3, Ellsworth 1 - Prescott at St. Croix Falls on Thursday

Division 3

Eleva-Strum 3, Elmwood/Plum City 1 - Eleva-Strum at Whitehall on Thursday

Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 2 - Spring Valley at Clear Lake on Thursday

Division 4

Lincoln 3, Gilmanton 0 - Lincoln at Immanuel Lutheran on Thursday

Gilman 3, New Auburn 0 - Gilman at McDonell Central on Thursday

View all of the WIAA playoff brackets here

WIAA boys soccer regionals

Division 2

Somerset 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1 - Somerset vs Unity/St. Croix Falls on Saturday

Division 1

*Menomonie at New Richmond will be played Thursday