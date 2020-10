BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - An employee of the casino in Turtle Lake faces federal charges of embezzlement.



Leva Oustigoff Jr., Cumberland was indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison Wednesday.



The U.S. Attorney's office says he allegedly embezzled more than $72,000 between 2015 and 2018.



He is charged with eight counts, with a maximum possible penalty of 160 years prison time.