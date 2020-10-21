Trump ups pressure on Barr to probe Bidens as election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation into unverified claims about Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, effectively demanding that the Justice Department muddy his political opponent and abandon the department’s historic resistance to getting involved in elections. Trump for the first time explicitly called on Barr Tuesday to investigate the Bidens and even pointed to the nearing Nov. 3 election as a reason that Barr should not delay taking action. Trump has been leveling accusations of corruption against Biden without verified evidence for months, but is stepped up the pressure in the final days of the election.