Tensions mount in Guinea as nation awaits election results

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Authorities in Guinea say at least nine people are dead including two police officers as tensions mounted in anticipation of official election results being released. Election officials have said it could take until the end of the week to gather and count all ballots from across the West African country. But opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo already has declared himself the winner of Sunday’s election without citing figures, and his party already has put out a statement referring to him as “President.” Diallo’s claim of victory infuriated supporters of the incumbent president, who had sought constitutional changes earlier this year so that he could seek yet another term.