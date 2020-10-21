Syria president orders new tax breaks amid rising hardship

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s president has decreed a new income tax exemption intended to provide relief to low-income earners at a time of deepening economic hardship in the war-ravaged country. The decree exempts those making 50,000 liras ($40) a month or less from paying income tax. The limit was previously set at 15,000 liras ($12). It also reduced the level of taxes paid in the lowest bracket to 4% from 5%. It was not clear how many people would benefit from the tax break. The Syrian economy, already battered by years of conflict and corruption, has suffered in recent months from an unprecedented plunge in the value of the local currency.