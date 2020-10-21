Stanley police continue search for missing teens, preparing to request more volunteers

STANLEY (WQOW) - Search efforts are continuing Wednesday for two teens last seen in the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday.

According to the Stanley Police Department, Rose Sprinkle, 13, and Zachary Haas, 15, are both missing and police believe they are together.

Stanley police will be conducting "an organized ground search" later Wednesday. They are asking interested volunteers to be ready to help in the early to mid-afternoon.

"We have a volunteer group responding at that time as well as the local sheriff’s department who will be conducting infrared drone flights in specific areas we are looking to search, which essentially encompasses everything north of 110th Ave to the area of Otter Lake," the department said in a Facebook post.

Further details about a time will be provided later in the day. We will update this story when we learn those details.

Sprinkle was first reported missing on Sunday night/Monday morning. She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black pair of pants and a black shirt.

Haas left his home Sunday night on a white GMC Denali bicycle. Sprinkle's family says a three-wheeled silver bike is missing from their property.

Police say the two are close to each other and neither has had any contact with family or friends in more than a day.