MADRID (AP) — Spain has become the first country in western Europe to accumulate more than 1 million confirmed infections, as the nation of 47 million struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. Spain’s health ministry said Wednesday that its accumulative case load since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,005,295 after reporting 16,973 more cases in the past 24 hours. The ministry attributes 34,366 deaths to COVID-19.