Solid waste and recycling referendum causes confusion in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling program is scheduled to end this year, but a referendum to help fund the program is still on the November ballot.

The proposal asks taxpayers in Dunn County whether the county should be able to exceed its maximum levy up to $1 million a year for five years.

It would pay for capital improvements on the county's Solid Waste and Recycling program, which include buildings and equipment.

Dunn County Manager Paul Miller said the county placed the item on the general election ballot before the statutory deadline in August, and recycling officials did not announce ending the program until after the deadline.

"The language of the ballot initiative is discretionary. It says the county 'may' levy up to $1 million. That includes $0. Because the Solid Waste and Recycling program in Dunn County is closing at the end of the year, even if the ballot passes, the county would have no intention of levying the money for capital improvements as it would be unnecessary."

Miller said once the deadline for placing items on the ballot has passed, it cannot be changed, which is why the referendum is still up for a vote.