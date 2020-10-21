Several held hostage at bank in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia say an armed assailant has taken several people hostage at a bank. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn’t immediately say how many people were taken hostage Wednesday in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. The ministry said in a statement that police sealed off the area and launched an operation “to neutralize the assailant.” Georgia’s national Mtavari TV channel reported that the hostage-taker was armed with a hand grenade and was demanding $500,000 in cash. The TV channel spoke to one of the hostages, who said that the perpetrator was holding 19 people inside the bank