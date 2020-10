BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Barron County postal worker faces federal charges.



Cammy Gillett, from Cameron, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Madison.



She's charged with misappropriating postal funds from March 2019 to July 2020.

The indictment alleges she converted more than $1000 in postal money orders to her own use, and made false entries in postal records.

If convicted Gillett faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison on each count.